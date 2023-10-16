Pedestrian struck, killed on I20

Oct. 16—An Anniston man walking near or along Interstate 20 near Heflin died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

Kenneth Cochran, 66, was struck approximately 2:20 p.m. by a Chevrolet Malibu on I-20 near mile marker 207 near Heflin, according to a recent news release by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cochran was being transported to the hospital when he was pronounced dead.

ALEA stated that the Highway Patrol Division would continue to investigate the incident, but that no further information was available.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.