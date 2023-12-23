Pedestrian struck, killed at intersection in Hillsborough County, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 49-year-old Gibsonton man was hit and killed while at the intersection of Shirley Avenue Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10 p.m., a 57-year-old Tampa man driving an Infiniti Q50 was traveling northbound on US-41 when he struck the victim who walked into the path of the vehicle.

FHP said the driver hit the victim, who died at the scene of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.