Pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate 15 in Victorville

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning while walking along northbound Interstate 15 at the Roy Rogers Drive off ramp in Victorville, authorities reported.

The collision occurred at around 2:36 a.m. Thursday at the Roy Rogers Drive off ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a gray Kia Stinger, who hit the pedestrian, stopped and called 911. He also stayed at the scene, CHP said.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Division has not released the identity of the person killed.

The off-ramp was temporarily closed during the investigation.

The collision is being investigated by the CHP Victorville Office.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CHP Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186.

