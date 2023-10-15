Pedestrian struck, killed in Lincoln County accident

The victim of a fatal collision in Lincoln County died in the hospital on Sunday, officials said.

At approximately 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, Henry Whitener, 90, was hit by a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 while walking in the roadway on Leonards Fork Church Road near NC 182.

Officials said he had critical injuries and was transported by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he later died.

ALSO READ: Pedestrian hit, hospitalized in west Charlotte on Saturday

Officials say the driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured in the collision and is not expected to face charges.

(WATCH BELOW: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Chester County, troopers say)