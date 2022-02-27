Pedestrian struck and killed in Merced over the weekend. Here’s what police are saying

A pedestrian was killed in Merced on Saturday evening after being struck by a car near the intersection of R Street and W. Donna Drive.

Merced police and emergency medical services responded to the incident at 7:40 p.m. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene, police said.

The driver remained at the site and was cooperative with traffic investigators. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected, police said.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Jeff Gonzales at 209-385-6905.