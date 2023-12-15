Pedestrian struck and killed Monday identified as Aberdeen man

ABERDEEN - Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed Monday night on Route 35 in Aberdeen.

Jeremy Riccioni, 33, of Aberdeen was hit just after 11:15 p.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Aberdeen Township Police responded to the northbound lanes of Route 35 between Prospect Avenue and Amboy Road to find Riccioni, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved driver, an adult female operating a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, remained on the scene, Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor Julia Alonso said. No criminal charges have been filed and no traffic summons have been issued.

