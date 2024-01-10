Pedestrian struck and killed by NJ Transit bus in Fort Lee

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit bus in Fort Lee Wednesday morning.

According to NJ Transit, the crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard. The victim has not yet been identified.

The crash involved the 159 bus line, which was en route from Fort Lee to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York.

No injuries were reported among the bus operator or the three passengers on board, NJ Transit said.

The investigation is being spearheaded by Fort Lee police.

