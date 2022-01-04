Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit bus at Lakewood terminal, police say

LAKEWOOD - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian fatality involving an NJ Transit bus at Lakewood Bus Terminal.

Township police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle at the entrance of the bus station about 9:45 p.m. Monday, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the road near the station entrance, according to officials. His name was not released.

More: Man killed by train in Asbury Park: NJ Transit

He was brought to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A further investigation found that he was struck by an NJ Transit bus, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The bus was later found operating in Howell Township, officials said.

More: Boy killed by NJ Transit locomotive overnight in Red Bank

The driver of the bus is working with authorities in the ongoing investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective John Doran of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 ext. 3524.

Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter. A lifelong New Jersey resident, he has previously worked as a features writer and sports reporter. Contact him at 732-540-4401 or nfernandes@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Cops investigating death of Lakewood man struck by NJ Transit bus