Pedestrian struck, killed in North Natomas. Sacramento police say investigation ongoing

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Monday along a roadway in North Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were called about 6:35 p.m. to San Juan and Airport roads in the Natomas Crossing neighborhood after getting reports of the collision. The roadway next to Interstate 80 abuts an industrial area, a flood protection canal and open space with several homeless encampments.

Sacramento Fire Department medical personnel at the scene began to render medical aid, but the man died at the scene, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman with the Police Department. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the victim.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, Tapley said.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous.