Pedestrian struck and killed in Panorama City hit-and-run

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Panorama City Friday night.

The victim was only identified as a Hispanic woman around 60 years old, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck near Roscoe Boulevard and Wakefield Avenue at around 6:05 p.m.

At the scene, police discovered the injured woman lying on the road. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators said the woman was walking northbound on Wakefield Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk as the suspect driver was traveling westbound on Roscoe Boulevard.

The driver struck the woman, throwing her body into the air before she landed on the roadway, police said. The suspect continued driving away without stopping to identify themself or render aid to the victim.

A woman in her 60s was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Panorama City on Jan. 19, 2024. (KTLA)

Images from the scene show police investigating the victim’s personal items including her handbag and shoes, that were found strewn across the street.

The suspect vehicle is described as a lowered, black-colored, four-door GMC Sierra pickup truck. It was last seen driving northbound on Lennox Avenue from Roscoe Boulevard.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension, and conviction.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” said LAPD. “Pedestrians are reminded to use caution when crossing the street and to always look both ways before proceeding as vehicles may or may not see people crossing the street, especially in hours of darkness.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call LAPD Valley Traffic Division Detective Otrosina at 818-644-8036 or Officer Krueger at 818-644-8020.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

