Pedestrian struck and killed on Parkview Avenue in Redding

A 28-year-old woman who was walking across Parkview Avenue was killed Thursday evening when she was struck by a sedan, Redding police said.

The fatal collision happened around 6:30 p.m. near Parkview and Akard Avenue.

Investigators said a man driving a 2019 Honda Civic was going west on Parkview, approaching Akard Avenue.

The scene of the collision that killed a 28-year-old pedestrian on Parkview Avenue in Redding on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

The woman, who was wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants, was crossing north on Parkview outside of the crosswalk when she entered the westbound lane and was struck by the Honda, investigators said.

Police said the woman was taken to Mercy Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Police did not provide the name of the woman.

“The driver of the Honda Civic was contacted at the scene and provided a statement regarding the collision. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor,” the Redding Police Department stated in a post on its Facebook page.

The collision remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call 530-225-4200.

