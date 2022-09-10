Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Bellingham

A man was killed in Bellingham overnight after he was struck by a pickup truck, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Lakeway Drive after receiving reports of a collision.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a heavily damaged Ford F150 pickup truck that appeared to have knocked over a light pole.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was found with severe injuries. Personnel with Bellingham Fire Department later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to the Bellingham Police Department, a preliminary investigation showed that the suspect, 36-year-old Jacob M. Saville, drove his truck off the roadway, striking a pedestrian and then knocking over a light pole.

He was reportedly under the influence at the time of the collision and probable cause for vehicular homicide was established, according to Bellingham police.

Saville was evaluated for his injuries at a hospital, then booked into the Whatcom County Jail.

Crime scene investigators and traffic officers were also called to the scene to investigate.

Lakeway Drive was closed from Puget Street to Woburn Street for over 12 hours while police completed their investigation and the light pole was removed from the roadway.