Pedestrian struck and killed on Rio Grande Avenue in Central El Paso

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening in Central El Paso, police said.

The deadly collision occurred on Rio Grande Avenue at the Octavia Street intersection, police said.

A body covered by a white sheet was in front of a white car stopped in the middle of Rio Grande Avenue, according to a photo taken by Channel 7-KVIA.

The death was under investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

The names of the persons involved and details on the fatal collision were not immediately available as an investigation continued.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

