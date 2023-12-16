Pedestrian struck, killed in southwest Minnesota

Dec. 15—BEAVER CREEK, Minn. — A Luverne man is dead following an apparent hit-and-run on Wednesday near Beaver Creek.

According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, a call was received at approximately 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, reporting a male, possibly deceased, lying in the north ditch of 141st Street, approximately a half-mile east of 60th Avenue, north of Beaver Creek.

Upon arrival, it was determined the victim, William Krotzer, 76, of Luverne, had been struck by what is believed to be a newer model Chevrolet Z71 pickup, maroonish in color.

Krotzer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rock County Coroner.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office located Krotzer's vehicle with a flat tire approximately one mile east of the scene.

Krotzer's body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Center for an autopsy.

Assisting the Rock County Sheriff's Office is the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Rock County Highway Department and the Luverne Fire Department.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Rock County Sheriff's Office at 507-283-5000.

"Our prayers go out to the Krotzer family during this time of grief," Rock County Sheriff Evan Verbrugge said in the release.