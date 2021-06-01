Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hamilton

Jun. 1—Hamilton police are investigating the death of a pedestrian early Monday after a train strike.

A CSX worker called police about 1:30 a.m. to report a person had been struck at Laurel and Zimmerman avenues. The police report says the person was under the train when officers arrived.

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said witnesses indicated the victim, a male, was walking across the tracks when the incident happened.

The victim is listed as "John Doe" on the police report. Burkhardt said this morning police do not know his identity.

Martin Schneider, Butler County Coroner's Office administrator, said an autopsy would be conducted Wednesday and the identity released after.