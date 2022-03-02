Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Independence, police say

A pedestrian was killed by a passing train in Independence on Tuesday night, according to police.

Independence police said the collision occurred near the intersection of 15th Street and Appleton Avenue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still investigating the circumstances that led up to the person being struck by the train as of Tuesday night. It was not immediately known to police why the pedestrian was on the railroad tracks.

Police did not immediately disclose any identifying information about the pedestrian.