Tucson Police Department.

A man in his 60s was struck and killed by a vehicle after sprinting into the roadway in Tucson Thursday night.

Tucson police received reports of a collision involving a pedestrian near Campbell Avenue and Waverly Street just before 9 p.m., according to department spokesperson Officer Francisco Magos.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Interviews conducted by officers and detectives seemed to indicate that the pedestrian was trying to cross Campbell Avenue when he was struck by a black Chevrolet Silverado, Magos said.

The Silverado was travelling southbound in the curb lane before it struck the pedestrian.

The driver cooperated with police throughout the course of the investigation. It later determined that the man was not impaired at the time of the collision, Magos said.

Witnesses told police that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and had sprinted into the roadway. Based on roadway evidence and witness interviews, the mid-block crossing seemed to be the contributing factor in the collision, Magos said.

Excessive speed by the Silverado also seemed to be a potential contributing factor, according to police.

No arrests or citations were issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pedestrian struck and killed in Tucson after sprinting in roadway