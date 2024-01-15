Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross I-90 on NW Side: ISP
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Sunday morning while trying to cross the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side, Illinois State Police said.
The back-and-forth game looks like it's coming down to the wire.
Matthew Stafford is popular in Detroit but wasn't on Sunday night.
JuJu Watkins dropped 32 points to lead the Trojans past UCLA on Sunday.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers at Cowboys game.
New research from the IMF sheds light on the profound impacts to global economies as generative AI becomes more pronounced.
Draymond Green has missed the past 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
The Volvo museum closed in December 2023, and some of the cars will be displayed again at a new location called World of Volvo. Here's what was inside.
In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.
A look at what has driven car prices higher and higher, and a sign that the rise may be close to an end.
A 1980 Ford Granada sedan with many options, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Get up to 75% off laptops, Apple AirPods and more. Plus, score a Dyson-esque stick vac for under $100 and an iPad for $80 off, to name a few.
A move from a high-tax state saves a chunk in income taxes, but home vlaues and property taxes should be factored in too.
What you need to know about how to watch tonight's Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions match.
Starting February 2, people will be able to try out the Apple Vision Pro headset in stores. In the Power On newsletter this week, Mark Gurman details the lengthy process, which will include face scans and the assembly of a custom headset, and a 25-minute demo.
The Pistons and Wizards, who have 10 combined wins, are making a trade.
Often times, those discussing what’s driving the stock market will appear in conflict with those discussing what’s driving the economy. And sometimes, those discussing what’s driving the economy will appear in conflict with each other.
A massage gun for $26, fluffy towels at nearly 60% off, a mega-popular wireless charger for $16: Scoop 'em up while you can.
The Emmy-award-winning actress is all about making subtle statements with her lip color.
Last year's 8.7% COLA was a welcome gift to Social Security recipients. It could mean a tax bill come April.