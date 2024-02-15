A pedestrian was struck and sustained serious injuries in Mecca today, prompting a road closure on Lincoln Street.

Officers responded around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to a report from someone in a Gray Toyota Camry who hit a pedestrian, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol. The Riverside County fire and sheriff's departments responded to the scene shortly afterward.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries, according to a spokesperson with the fire department.

Lincoln Street between 64th Avenue and Hammond Road was subsequently closed as an airship responded to the scene, according to CHP incident reports.

No further information was immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Pedestrian struck in Mecca, prompting closure on Lincoln Street