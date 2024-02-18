Pedestrian struck by NJ Transit train in Red Bank

RED BANK — A NJ Transit train struck a pedestrian near the borough train station on Sunday afternoon, the railroad authority said.

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries was not immediately released by NJ Transit or the Red Bank Police Department.

The pedestrian strike delayed westbound trains on the North Jersey Coast Line and already led to cancellations in both directions.

NJCL train #7241, the 1:38PM arrival into Long Branch, is currently delayed at Red Bank due to a pedestrian strike. Update to follow. — North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) February 18, 2024

