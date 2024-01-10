A pedestrian was struck in one alleged hate crime; knives pulled in a Walmart in the other

One man is accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle on the sidewalk and fleeing in an alleged hate crime in Sterling Heights.

Another is accused of yelling racial slurs and threatening two people with knives in a separate incident at a Clinton Township store.

Both are facing ethnic intimidation and other charges in Macomb County courtrooms in connection with the alleged incidents Friday against random victims.

Mohammed Meah, 62, of Sterling Heights, is charged with assault with intent to murder, ethnic intimidation and failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident after a hit-and-run Friday in Sterling Heights, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said in a release Tuesday.

Pedestrian struck from behind by SUV

Authorities said he intentionally hit a pedestrian with his vehicle at 15 Mile and Dodge Park roads. He claimed the victim was racist, according to the release.

Dawn Fraylick, communications director for the prosecutor's office, said a police reports indicate the victim is a 59-year-old white man who was walking on the sidewalk when the hit-and-run happened about 2 p.m.

Meah is accused of driving a red SUV onto the sidewalk and hitting the man from behind with the vehicle's front bumper, per a witness statement, she said. Fraylick said the report indicates the victim didn't know what happened and the suspect drove off.

Meah, whose first name is spelled Mohammad in online county jail records, is being held on a $500,000 bond after arraignment Monday in 41A District Court in Sterling Heights. He is to wear a GPS tether when he posts bond, per the Prosecutor's Office.

Knives out at Walmart

In the other case, Vincent Moceri, 41, of Clinton Township, is charged with two counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon and ethnic intimidation in an incident at a Walmart, the prosecutor's office said in a separate release.

Authorities said he yelled racial slurs, threatened to kill and pointed knives at a Black man and woman. Neither victim was hurt.

More: Detroit man faces up to life term over voicemail threat to kill Arabs

Fraylick said a police report indicated Moceri started screaming and threatening to kill people about 7:30 p.m. at the store on Hall Road.

Moceri is being held in the county jail on a $30,000 bond after arraignment Monday in 41B District Court in Clinton Township. He pleaded not guilty, per online court records.

No attorneys were listed for either man in online court records. Probable cause conferences for both are set for Jan. 22.

County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a release that his office's hate crimes unit is "unwavering" and will prosecute those "who choose prejudice over unity."

"Those who perpetrate acts of hatred will be held accountable, ensuring that our legal system stands against prejudice and intolerance," he said in a separate release.

FBI data show that hate crimes increased by a bit more than 7% in 2022 from the year before. Numbers are not available for 2023.

Fraylick said a goal of the office's hate crimes unit is to educate people on what a hate crime is and how to report it.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Two face hate crime charges in separate Macomb County incidents