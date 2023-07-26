Woman struck by police cruiser at busy New Hampshire beach identified

An investigation is underway after a Merrimack Valley woman was struck by a police cruiser at a busy beach in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Nudd Avenue in Hampton around 7:15 p.m. found a beachgoer who had been struck by a Hampton Police Department cruiser, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries. The police officer operating the cruiser wasn’t injured.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Orlyn Medina Mercedes of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The name of the officer involved in the crash hasn’t been released.

The area was closed to traffic for hours as police worked at the scene of the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW