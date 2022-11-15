Pedestrian struck by train in Lisbon dies

Nov. 15—LISBON — State police said a pedestrian was struck by a train late Monday afternoon and died.

State police from Troop E in Montville responded to a report of a pedestrian versus train incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the area of Pleasant View Cove, according to state police.

"The pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased," police said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Police said Monday night that no further information was available for release at this time.

k.drelich@theday.com