Pedestrian struck by truck in Lansing Thursday night

LANSING — A 20-year old woman who struck a pedestrian while driving a U-Haul truck late Thursday night will face charges, according to Lansing police.

Lansing police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Willow Street about 11:09 p.m. Thursday after a report of a U-Haul truck driving recklessly, LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said Friday. While en route to the area, officers were told the truck had struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was listed in serious, but stable, condition Friday, police said.

The driver of the truck fled on foot, but the woman was found and arrested, Gulkis said.

The driver of the truck is expected to be arraigned in 54A District Court on unspecified charges, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing pedestrian struck by U-Haul truck; driver arrested