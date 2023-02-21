Pedestrian struck by unmarked Dallas police vehicle outside department headquarters

A Dallas police officer driving a department vehicle early Sunday hit a pedestrian outside police headquarters, the department said.

The pedestrian, who was taken in critical condition to a hospital, was struck about 3:15 a.m. near the 1400 block of Botham Jean Boulevard.

The vehicle is unmarked, and the officer stayed at the scene, a Dallas police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not release information about other circumstances of the collision and said an investigation was incomplete.

The spokesperson declined to say whether the pedestrian is male or female or an adult or a juvenile.