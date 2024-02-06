Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Butler Township, flown to hospital

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Butler Township on Monday evening.

Emergency Crews were called to Route 8 near Hansen Avenue at 7:30 p.m., Butler County 911 confirmed.

The victim was flown to a hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

