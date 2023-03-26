Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies

Mar. 25—A pedestrian died Friday evening after being hit by a car at the intersection of Fourth and V streets, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.

An agency news release said the victim, an unidentified man, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead by police who responded to the incident at 6:55 p.m.

The woman who was driving the vehicle that struck him is cooperating with the police investigation, the release said, adding that high velocity, alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

Police have preliminarily determined the man was crossing the roadway near an unmarked intersection when he was hit. The release said their investigation continues.

Anyone with information to share about the incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.