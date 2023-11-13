Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Joplin Sam's Club parking lot

Nov. 13—A resident of Columbus, Kansas, was killed Saturday when she was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Sam's Club in Joplin, according to a news release from the police department.

Connie Bennett, 69, died at a local hospital from injuries sustained in the collision, police said.

Police said an initial investigation and video surveillance indicate that Bennett was walking across the parking lot toward the Sam's Club store when an SUV that was turning from the main drive into a parking aisle struck her. The SUV's driver, who was not identified by police, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.