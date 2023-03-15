Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lowe's parking lot in Willoughby
Mar. 15—A female was run over in the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement in Willoughby after an alleged domestic dispute.
According to a Willoughby Police Department news release, shortly after 2 p.m. March 15, units responded to the Lowes Home Improvement parking lot on Euclid Avenue for a reported disturbance. It was reported that a female was holding onto a SUV in the parking lot and was now laying on the ground.
According to the release, preliminary investigation showed that it was a domestic dispute between the driver of the vehicle and the female. The female was accidentally run over as she was holding onto the side of the vehicle.
The 41-year old woman was alert and conscious as police and fire units arrived. She was then transported to LakeWest and a UH Air Med was requested for further medical attention.
The incident is still under investigation at this time.