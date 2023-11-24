Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was hit by a car Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

According to officials, the incident happened near N Western and NW 42nd around 10:40 p.m.

As of now, there is no information regarding the victim’s condition and it is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

KFOR has reached out to Oklahoma City Police for more details and we will update when we hear back.

