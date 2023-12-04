Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Socastee area dies. It’s the 2nd pedestrian hit in 2 weeks

A 51-year-old man was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Socastee Boulevard in the Socastee area, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Joshua Macnaught, who lived in the Socastee area, died on the scene from traumatic injuries, according to a release from the coroner’s office.

Horry County Fire Rescue reported on Facebook that lanes of traffic were blocked by the single-vehicle crash that happened about 6:57 p.m. at Socastee and Brandymill boulevards.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Additional details were not available.

This is the second pedestrian accident in the last two weeks.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Nov. 20 along Highway 707 in the Burgess community.

Horry County Fire Rescue reported that it responded to the area near Buddy Lane about 6:47 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Critical injuries were reported. A name of that person or updated conditions has not been released.

Northbound lanes of traffic were blocked for more than an hour as rescue workers responded to the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.