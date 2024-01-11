Pedestrian struck on New Year's Eve in Providence dies

PROVIDENCE − The man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on North Main Street on New Year's Eve has died, according to the Providence police.

Edwin English, 57, who was hospitalized after being struck, died Tuesday morning, the police said.

English was hit at about 7:30 p.m. near Rochambeau Avenue, the police said previously.

An image of the SUV that police suspect was involved in the North Main Street hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.

Several pedestrians have been struck in the area, including two who were killed in 2022, and advocates have been calling for safety improvements.

The Providence police say they are still investigating and "will continue to utilize all resources necessary to bring the subject responsible to justice."

