Pedestrian suffers fatal injuries after being struck by Merced police vehicle

A female pedestrian is dead after she was struck by an on-duty Merced police officer who was driving his patrol vehicle in the area of G and 14th streets late Thursday.

Details are preliminary. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 10 p.m. after the woman had been walking on G Street in the 1400 block.

The woman’s identity has not been released, pending notification of her family or next-of-kin.

Police said California Highway Patrol is investigating incident while Merced police are handling the administrative part of the investigation.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation,.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact Officer Jorgenson with the California Highway Patrol at (209) 356-6600.