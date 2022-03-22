Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Tacoma

Joshua Bessex/jbessex@thenewstribune.com
The News Tribune
·1 min read

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being hit by a car in Tacoma, police said.

The incident occurred on Pacific Avenue between South 70th and South 68th streets, police reported on Twitter. Pacific Avenue was closed in that area while investigators and emergency personnel responded.

Tacoma police reported the incident on Twitter at 5:23 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

