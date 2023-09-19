Pedestrian using walker struck by car, Fresno police say. Major injuries to his head

An elderly man using a walker suffered major injuries Tuesday when struck by a car as he crossed a central Fresno street, police said.

The pedestrian in his 70s was crossing Hughes Avenue north of Weber Avenue about 6:20 a.m. when a driver headed south came along, officer Christopher Clark said.

Police said it was still dark and may have contributed to the collision.

The sedan struck the man, throwing him to the ground and causing major injuries to his head, Clark said.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. Police said his latest status was unclear.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with police, Clark said. The man was not immediately placed under arrest, but was being evaluated for a potential DUI.

He also had a suspended license and at least one warrant, Clark said.

Hughes from Weber north to Brown Avenue was blocked off to traffic while police investigated.

Police block Hughes Avenue north of Weber Avenue after a car struck an older pedestrian using a walker on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, police said.