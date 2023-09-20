Pedestrian with walker who was struck by car has died, Fresno police said. DUI suspected

Fresno police identified the 77-year-old man Wednesday who was killed while using a walker and crossing a major street in a suspected DUI crash.

Moua Ly was hit Tuesday after stepping off the sidewalk and not in a crosswalk on Hughes Avenue just north of Weber Avenue, police said.

He suffered major head trauma in the collision, and was transported by emergency responders to Community Regional Medical Center, police said. He died Tuesday afternoon, police said in an update Wednesday.

Police said it was still dark and that may have contributed to the collision.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said Wednesday.

Moua Ly, 77, was killed in Fresno crossing a street when a car struck him on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, police said.

Police block Hughes Avenue north of Weber Avenue after a car struck an older pedestrian using a walker on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, police said.