Pedestrian walking across US 23 stuck and killed

CHILLICOTHE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurredon US Route 23 near mile post 8 in Ross County.

On Feb. 12, at approximately 6:08 p.m., a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, driven by Melissa Irvin, 53, ofWaverly, was traveling southbound on US Route 23. A male pedestrian, Timothy Oyer, 53, ofChillicothe, was walking westbound across US Route 23. The Pontiac Torrent struck Oyer in thesouthbound lanes of US Route 23, according to a release from the state patrol.

Oyer succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash. Irvin sustained minor injuries from the crash.She was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto TownshipFire/EMS, VA Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Ross County Coroner’s Office.

The southbound lanes of US Route 23 were shut down for approximately three hours.

This crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Pedestrian vs vehicle crash on US 23 results in one dead, one injured