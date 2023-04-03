Pedestrians hit crossing Wendover

Apr. 3—HIGH POINT — Two pedestrians, including a man in a wheelchair, were hit by a car while they were crossing Wendover Avenue.

The man in the wheelchair seemed to be unharmed and didn't report any injuries at the time, but the woman he was with had a compound leg fracture, police told The High Point Enterprise. Their names were not released.

The two were crossing at the intersection with Gisbourne Drive near the Belk department store just after 8:10 p.m. Friday while the traffic light for Wendover Avenue traffic was red, but a car turning left from Gisbourne onto Wendover hit them, according to the High Point Police Department.

The driver reported not having seen the two, police said.

The intersection doesn't have a designated crosswalk area.

As of Monday no charges have been filed, according to police.