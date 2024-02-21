Pedestrians keep dying on North Main Street. Mayor Smiley wants to put an end to it.

PROVIDENCE – On a bitterly cold Wednesday morning, Lisa Pope watched as Mayor Brett Smiley took an action that might have saved her boyfriend one year prior.

That was when 38-year-old Zacory Richardson was killed in a hit-and-run on North Main Street. The mayor's action was too late for him, but perhaps not too late for others.

In light of Richardson's death, and the subsequent deaths of other pedestrians on the street, Smiley signed a Vision Zero resolution, committing the city to a goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries by 2030. Alongside North Burial Ground, next to a fence broken by a different hit-and-run driver, Smiley said he was "marking what has been a dangerous and sad time of mourning for our city."

The signing comes less than two weeks after yet another pedestrian was struck on North Main Street, this time suffering only minor injuries. The crashes are part of a grim and growing tally.

Within roughly the past year, drivers have struck and killed three pedestrians on this same street. Transportation safety advocates, most notably the Providence Streets Coalition, have long argued the thoroughfare is unsafe.

More: Pedestrian hit while crossing North Main Street near site of New Year's fatality

What does the resolution say?

The resolution, passed earlier this month, states that Providence is adopting a Vision Zero policy effective immediately. That give the city just six years from now to lower its traffic fatalities and serious injuries to zero.

The document urges the city to "implement commonsense, best-practice programs and policy and take advantage of current transportation development projects, including the pursuit of outside funding to create safe and green transportation for all."

Currently, the city's North Main Street Task Force, comprised of stakeholders within the city and state, is discussing what steps to take.

Three prongs of Vision Zero include managing speed with better street design and speed enforcement; ensuring equity by making everyone feel safe on city streets; and seeking community insight.

But commonsense policy means different things to different groups. For example, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has already said it will not install speed bumps on North Main.

A tribute to Zacory Richardson, who was killed in a hit-and-run on North Main Street in February 2023. He was 38 years old.

However, Smiley said ramping up police enforcement of existing laws would be a crucial step in cutting back on crashes.

"I don't think there's enough enforcement on nearly any of our roadways," the mayor said. "And I would imagine at this point residents have heard from me my desire to enforce our laws whether it's traffic safety, speed, noise violations or any of the other things about which we are very focused on."

Pope said she also felt more police action was needed.

"I think if there were more cops around – like today is the first time I ever saw somebody pulled over on the street," Pope said. "So I did see that this morning. Maybe if they had more law enforcement out, it wouldn't be as bad."

More: Pedestrian struck on New Year's Eve in Providence dies

Michael English is the brother of Edwin English, the 57-year-old who died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's Eve 2023. Michael English felt more severe consequences were warranted for such crimes.

"It's about tomorrow, he said, "and what changes are going to start for my family's loss not to be someone else's loss."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: With traffic deaths in Providence rising, Mayor Smiley wants to stop them