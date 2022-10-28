Pedestrians struck by vehicles in separate incidents

Oct. 28—A man suffered critical injuries before dawn Tuesday when a woman allegedly drove over him on the Altama Connector and fled the scene, according to a Glynn County police report obtained Thursday by The News.

An officer reported the man was conscious and breathing but added that he "had brain matter exposed from the right portion of his skull" and that his right leg was broken and "bent in several different directions," according to the police report.

The man was taken by Glynn County Fire-Rescue to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he was transported in critical condition to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., the report said.

Through witnesses and a nearby merchant's security video, police said they were able to identify the woman who drove away after striking the man with her vehicle, the report said.

Police are still investigating the incident and it has not been determined whether she will face charges, a police spokesman said.

The 4:32 a.m. incident was one of two Tuesday in which a vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian in the county, according to police.

Police said an intoxicated woman was walking in the road on GA 99 at around 7 p.m. Tuesday when a passing vehicle accidentally struck her, according to a report.

EMS transported the woman to the Brunswick hospital, where she was able to speak with officers while in the emergency room, according to a police report.

She initially told police she was walking on the side of GA 99 after "drinking for hours" at a home on adjacent Thornton Lane, the report said. The woman later told police "she might have been in the middle of the road," according to the report.

The driver told police she initially thought she had struck a construction barrel, but she later realized the vehicle's front right side struck a woman. She was not charged.

Early Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call about a man being struck by a vehicle on Community Road between Walmart and Shane's Rib Shack in the Village at Glynn Place shopping plaza, according to the report.

Story continues

The officer arrived to find a man on the ground "with multiple injuries to numerous parts of his body," the report said.

The officer continued talking with the man "to ensure that he stayed awake and alert" until county EMS arrived, the report said.

A witness was able to give police the identity of the driver who struck the man, the report said.

Police also identified her through video and still photos of the incident that were obtained from security cameras at nearby Publix grocery store, the report said.

Police are investigating whether the woman was being attacked by people outside her vehicle when the incident occurred, the police spokesman said.