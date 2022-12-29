Two pedestrians were struck and injured on Rhode Island roads Wednesday night.

In Warwick, a 61-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was hit by an SUV while she was trying to cross Warwick Avenue, the Warwick Police said.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. near the Stop & Shop at 2470 Warwick Ave., the police said in a press release.

The woman was trying to cross from the east to the west side of the road and wasn't in a crosswalk, the police said. She was wearing dark clothes and was hit by a small SUV traveling south in the left lane, the police said.

The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was expected to undergo surgery, the police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. The driver wasn't speeding or drinking, the police said. No citations have been issued, but the incident is still under investigation, and the police ask anyone who saw it to contact their traffic unit at 401-468-4200.

In East Providence, about 45 minutes later, a 33-year-old Providence man was hit near 475 Waterman Avenue, East Providence Police Lt. Michael Rapoza said. The man suffered a head injury but was conscious when police arrived and was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, Rapoza said.

A witness told the East Providence police the man had been on the road, but it's unclear why he was there, Rapoza said.

The driver stayed at the scene, and no citations have been issued, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Pedestrians struck in Warwick, East Providence Wednesday night