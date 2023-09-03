Pediatric Dentistry to move to new location

Sep. 3—FLATWOODS — Pediatric Dentistry will start seeing patients at its new location at 2129 Argillite Road on Sept. 18.

Dr. Nancy C. Mussetter, DMD, said she anticipates growth with the new building, designed by Edward Tucker Architects, Inc., of Huntington and constructed by Trace Creek Construction.

"We could have kept working at the original location, but wanted a better environment for patients and staff, more up to date," Mussetter said, noting the $3.5 million project also is an investment in the community. "I wanted to build a building to attract future pediatric dentists. We built it too big in hopes of recruiting some dentists."

She said many have asked about changes in store, but she said patients can expect the same service.

"We have a very good system that has worked for us for almost 50 years, and it's the same friendly faces, just in a new location," Mussetter said. "We weren't handicapped-accessible, so now we're friendlier to a variety of patients."

The practice sees children up to 14. While most live within an hour's drive, Mussetter said she has patients who drive two or three hours for appointments.

She said it's important to keep the information simple when treating children.

"It's fear of the unknown as well as their limited time frame for cooperation," she said of the difficulties of treating children. "You have to get in and out, and be confident when you approach them. They feel more comfortable."

When patients must be sedated, Mussetter said she works with local anesthesiologist Dr. Ashley Hall.

Dr. E. Kendall Roy founded Pediatric Dentistry, PSC in 1974, the only pediatric dentist in the area for years. Dr. Glen Spradlin joined the practice in 1985, retiring in 2020. Mussetter, a Flatwoods resident, then took over.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting is set for Oct. 21.

For more information, call (606) 329-1440.

(606) 326-2661 — lward@dailyindependent.com