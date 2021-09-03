Pediatric ICUs 'under stress' as more kids get hospitalized for COVID, RSV or both at the same time

As hospitals continue to see a spike in hospitalizations among young children for COVID-19, another respiratory disease is simultaneously dominating pediatric intensive care units and overwhelming health care workers.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms primarily in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the most common cause of pneumonia in children younger than 1 in the U.S.

A typical RSV season occurs in the final quarter of the calendar year, from October to December. But an unseasonable RSV surge came this summer, threatening hospital capacity in states grappling with high coronavirus transmission, as young children sick with COVID-19, RSV or both fill up ICU beds.

“There’s a larger number of children in the hospital (due to COVID),” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing this week. “We’re also simultaneously dealing with an RSV outbreak that is occurring in children now that’s atypical for this season but is also leading to more occupancy of those pediatric hospital beds.”

Texas Children’s Hospital exceeded 90% of ICU bed capacity in August with more than 30% of pediatrician ICU admission due to COVID-19 in infants, children, and adolescents, said Dr. Jim Versalovic, interim pediatrician in chief and pathologist in chief at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, RSV cases approached 10% of pediatric hospitalizations during the peak period in early August with the hospital documenting nearly 2,000 cases in the past three months.

“Pediatric ICUs are under stress and ICU beds are at a premium during this delta surge and highly unusual summer RSV season,” Versalovic said.

Health experts say they’re especially concerned about children who are infected with both COVID-19 and RSV. Versalovic said approximately 50% of children with co-infections have been hospitalized at Texas Children’s, mostly patients under 5.

And it’s not just Texas. Nationwide, hospitals say the unusual appearance of RSV caught them by surprise.

“We are seeing a stress on our ICU due to both COVID and RSV infections independently but also as co-infections leading to more severe illness,” said Dr. Marcos Mestre, vice president and chief medical officer at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida.

The prevalence of RSV this summer looks like a typical season in the winter, when positive test results can range from 10% to 15%, said Dr. Joshua Schaffzin, director of infection prevention and control program at Cincinnati Children’s.

What’s shocking is that the CDC has been reporting similar rates of RSV since July, not November or December.

“It’s striking because of the time of year but it’s not very different than any other busy (season),” he said. “It’s as if someone moved Christmas to July, and it’s not exactly a gift.”

Schaffzin noted there may be more RSV in the population since, like COVID-19, the disease ranges from very mild to severe symptoms and many people might not get tested.

As summer comes to an end, health experts worry the unusual spike in RSV cases may roll into the fall and winter, when holiday travel could trigger more COVID-19 cases and influenza comes into play.

“There were no RSV cases last winter so presumably there’s a whole group of children that were never exposed and will get exposed for the first time this winter,” said Dr. Mark Sawyer, an infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital and a professor of clinical pediatrics at University of California, San Diego. “It’s starting in the summer, but it can keep going and growing as we involve two years of children that have never been exposed.”

There’s currently no vaccine for RSV. Most children are exposed to the virus when they’re very young and build up immunity throughout the course of their childhood. Pfizer – the pharmaceutical company that collaborated with BioNTech to develop the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty – announced Thursday the start of Phase 3 trials for their investigational RSV vaccine.

Although the trials only involve older adults above 60, it’s the first step toward the company's goal of “comprehensive immunizations against RSV, which includes developing a potential first vaccine to prevent RSV disease in adults as well as the ongoing efforts to protect infants through maternal immunizations,” said Kathrin U. Jansen, senior vice president and head of vaccine research & development at Pfizer, Inc.

Until then, Sawyer urges all adults and eligible children get vaccinated against other respiratory diseases that could exacerbate RSV, such as COVID-19 and influenza, as well as take measures that prevent transmission.

“The lesson we learned from COVID is that social distancing and masks and hand-washing and increased ventilation are the four main pillars that people can implement to reduce respiratory infections in general,” he said. “The more we get people immunized for COVID, the better off we’ll be collectively with all respiratory infections this winter.”

