Pediatric nurse posted child porn on Snapchat, feds say. Georgia man gets prison time

A pediatric nurse from Preston, Georgia, was found with tens of thousands of images and videos of suspected child pornography, federal agents say.

He is now sentenced to 15 years in prison.

William Clinton Storey, 42, worked as a pediatric nurse practitioner at a family practice in Richland. In November 2019, Snapchat detected a user named “clint31824” – later found to be Storey – had uploaded images of suspected child pornography on their platform, court documents obtained by McClatchy News show.

The social media platform then forwarded the files to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Rick Daniel Collum, Storey’s defense attorney, didn’t reply to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Further investigation by GBI agents led to a search warrant granted in February 2020 for Storey’s house, court documents show.

The GBI agents said they found approximately 24,000 images and 6,000 videos of suspected child pornography, with the files were organized in folders with names describing subjects of the videos, such as “14 ga guy.”

The files contained depictions of babies, toddlers, and minors engaging in sexual activities with adults, court documents say.

“As a pediatric nurse practitioner, William Storey was charged with promoting the health and welfare of children. Instead, he chose to prey upon our most vulnerable citizens,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release.

In April 2021, the former nurse pediatrician was arrested and charged on three different counts: distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography, prosecutors say.

Storey pleaded guilty to one count, distribution of child pornography, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $67,000 to victims.

After his release from prison, Storey will be registered as a sex offender for life, the release says.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.