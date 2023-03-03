Pediatric surgeon found not guilty in molestation case

A jury found Dr. Saad Saad not guilty on all counts, rejecting the state’s arguments in a trial that accused the long-time pediatrician of molesting a patient several years ago while she was a minor.

Saad, 77, was acquitted after being charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child while practicing as a pediatrician for 50 years on the Jersey Shore.

His accuser, now 23, testified Tuesday that Saad grabbed her breast while helping her onto the examination table during the January 2015 post-operative visit, when she was 14 years old.

She also testified that Saad moved her brassiere away and looked down her shirt at her breasts during that examination, and that Saad hugged her and grabbed her breast a second time as she was walking down the hallway of the medical office after the examination.

In their closing statements, the defense asserted that there were too many holes of reasonable doubt in the state’s case.

“If all you can get to is 'maybe it happened, maybe it didn’t'…that equals reasonable doubt and that equals not guilty,” Michael Pappa, one of Saad's defense attorney's, told the jury.

Saad, who testified on Wednesday, maintained that he was innocent.

"In 50 years, I never, ever intentionally offended a child," he said. "This is not my nature.''

The day after, Lucy Perez, a medical assistant that was in the room at the time of the alleged molestation, also testified to Saad's innocence.

"If I'd ever seen anything like that, I would directly report it to my manager, Grace Belo,'' Perez said, referring to the office manager at Saad's medical office.

Pappa also said that the investigation in this case was “less than complete” by the prosecutor’s office, and that the state failed to find an eyewitness to the alleged incidents.

“Getting to the truth was not a priority in this investigation,” he said of the prosecution. “It’s just a pure credibility case.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t know if there’s anything in the case that corroborates the victim or her mother’s testimonies.

“The stories are just not plausible,” he said.

During the victim’s testimony, she said that in an exam room Saad grabbed her breast for 10 seconds while both her mother and a medical assistant, Lucy Perez, were in the room.

The defense said that it didn't make sense that both eyewitnesses stood there and did nothing.

Thomas Fichter, assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, said that the victim's mother was confused and shocked by what she saw, and also gave Saad the benefit of the doubt in the moment because he was a doctor.

The victim also testified that she doesn’t remember Perez being in the room with her or nurses at the station near where she was allegedly groped a second time.

Pappa blames selective recollection.

“There’s this saying, ‘You don’t need a good memory when you’re telling the truth,’” he said.

Meanwhile, Fichter stated that the alleged second groping was telling.

"The actions in this case show the intent," he said. "He went back for seconds."

While on the stand, the victim gave several reasons why she was afraid to report, stating that it was partially because she was worried she’d be blamed for the incident, which Pappa said is unreasonable due to her position as a patient and young age.

While there are many good reasons for delayed reporting, such as fear of losing a job, Pappa said the victim's was not reasonable.

Fichter said that the victim was just a kid, and it made sense that she was concerned that her word might not hold up against a doctor's. But after a few years of therapy, she was ready to come forward.

Her mother also testified that, after seeing the incident where Saad allegedly grabbed her daughter’s breast, she was hesitant to report the indecent because her other daughter went through an experience with the justice system after a sexual assault that went poorly.

Pappa argued that there were several routes the family could have taken to report the incident that would not have exposed them to the public.

“What reasonably responsible parent would sit back and let this happen if it really happened?” He asked.

Pappa also reminded the jurors that the victim admitted that a previous civil complaint contained false allegations against Saad, including that Saad battered and restrained her, and also inappropriately touched her in years before she is alleging in this case.

Fichter, on re-direct, asked if she ever had the opportunity to review the complaint, to which she said "no."

"A civil case is about money," Pappa said. "You're looking for a money reward."

Fichter doesn't believe the victim was financially motivated, and asked the jurors if the family seemed like the kind of people to run a money scheme.

"For someone who was looking for a payday...for someone who was so desperate to cash in on her misfortune, it took her [a long time] to file," he said.

Saad was also handicapped in this case, the defense said, because he didn't have a specific recollection of the victim due to the time delay, but he chose to take the stand anyways.

"No one in their right mind would take the stand and look forward to being cross examined by Mr. Fichter," Pappa said, while acknowledging that Fichter is a talented assistant prosecutor.

But the cross examination during Saad's testimony was ineffective, for no reason other than that the witness was telling the truth, he said.

Fichter asked the jury if they believed that Saad really doesn't remember the victim, or if he just doesn't want to.

Perez - whom Pappa reminded the jury came from Mississippi voluntarily for the trial - said she would have reported an inappropriate incident had she witnessed one.

Then, Pappa suggested that jurors would have to believe that Perez committed the crime of perjury if they wanted to find Saad guilty.

"She is a wholesome person," he said of Perez, a medical assistant who also expressed interest in being a volunteer firefighter in the future. "Lying is just not in her DNA."

Fichter stated in his closing statement that he does not believe that Perez was lying, but asked the jury if it was possible that she never looked away or was distracted while in the room with Saad.

Lastly, he asked the jury to use common sense to think about the accusation that Saad would inappropriately touch a patient in front of two witnesses.

"It makes zero sense, and when things don't make sense, they're probably not so," said Pappa.

Pappa told the jury that he feels a deep sense of responsibility to defend Saad properly, maintaining that there were too many holes of reasonable doubt and that Saad was innocent. He also said he understood that the prosecution is usually the favored side in these cases.

"Sometimes doing justice means taking the unpopular side," he said.

In his closing statements, Fichter said that it's hard to believe that Saad - who said in his testimony that he doesn't remember any of his patients or make any mistakes - has never had a slip up or reason to apologize in his whole career.

"To him, these children are patients, objects to be diagnosed, bodies to be touched," he said.

Fichter also stated that the medical records that the defense witnesses relied on, rather than personal recollections, were incomplete, including one record that suggested, due to its incompleteness, that the victim underwent hernia surgery without anesthesia.

Many of the defense witnesses were also long-time colleagues of Saad, who brought in business to the practice and therefore supported their livelihoods, he said.

"Who wants to believe something like this could happen?" Fichter asked.

Fichter doesn't believe the colleagues would want to believe it, and neither would the victim's mother who was in shock, leading her not to report it.

The accuser in this case is one of four former patients who came forward with molestation allegations against Saad. Each case is being tried separately. The current case is Saad's second trial. In the first case, Saad was acquitted in 2021. Charges are pending in the two other cases.

"I'm extremely pleased for Dr. Saad and his family, and we thank the jury for their consideration and their service,'' Pappa said following the verdict.He said Saad would decline to comment."I just know he's very grateful to the jury,'' Pappa said.Fichter did not comment.

