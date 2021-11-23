Pediatrician on booster shots and uptick in COVID-19 cases

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos YouTubeTo hear the fringe doctors who gathered at an equine facility for the Florida COVID Summit earlier this month, ivermectin is as effective against the virus in humans as it is against worms in horses.“I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr. Bruce Boros declared at the end of the meeting at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. “I have never felt healthier in my life.”Two days later, the 71-year-old cardiologist fell ill with