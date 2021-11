Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Belgium on Thursday reported a jump in COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations rose back to levels that had forced a lockdown in October 2020, as the United States advised against travelling to the host of EU and NATO headquarters. Data from Belgium's Sciensano health institute showed 6,728 daily new cases on average in the last 14 days, up 36% from the previous week. Belgium went into its second coronavirus lockdown in October 2020, a few days after recording similar hospitalisation numbers.