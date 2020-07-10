Pediatricians, unions push back against pressure to reopen U.S. schools

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The American Academy of Pediatrics, two national teachers' unions and a group representing school superintendents pushed back on Friday against pressure from the Trump administration to fully reopen the nation's schools, saying science must guide decisions where COVID-19 is spreading.

"Public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics," the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and AASA, The School Superintendents Association said in a joint statement.

"We should leave it to health experts to tell us when the time is best to open up school buildings, and listen to educators and administrators to shape how we do it."





(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)