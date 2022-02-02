Pediatrics professor named interim dean at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine

Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine has named a vice dean with a background in pediatrics to serve as interim leader following the sudden death of the school's founding dean.

Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., will serve until at least fall. He assumes leadership after the death of the school's founding dean, Bonita Stanton, on Jan. 19.

“Dr. Stanton left considerably big shoes to fill, but we have a terrific team of professionals at our school, and we will continue to forge a one-of-a-kind institution as part of her legacy,” Boscamp said.

Stanton served as dean from the Nutley school's founding in 2016 until her death. She previously served on the faculty of the University of Maryland, West Virginia University and Wayne State University in Michigan before arriving in New Jersey to help shape the new medical school.

As part of the curriculum designed by Stanton, students embed with families in the community to learn about the environmental and personal factors affecting their health and help them to navigate and advocate for themselves in the health care and social service bureaucracies they encounter.

"All of us who knew her and worked closely with her will honor Dean Stanton’s memory by continuing to build on her exceptional legacy,” said Robert Garrett, Hackensack Meridian Health’s CEO.

Local: Usually closed on Monday, these restaurants are open on Valentine's Day. See their menus

Boscamp serves Hackensack Meridian Health as co-chief academic officer and senior vice president of Medical School Development and Integration where he develops, promotes and organizes programs at Hackensack Meridian Health to promote lifelong learning.

Boscamp is also a professor of pediatrics at the school. At Hackensack University Medical Center, he serves on the academic committee of the Hackensack Meridian Health board of trustees.

Previously, he held the Marvin I. Gottlieb, M.D., Ph.D., Endowed Chair of Pediatrics at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital for 14 years.

Story continues

“Dr. Boscamp is a true leader who has been an integral part of the medical school since its inception,” Garrett said in a statement. “We know that his guidance for the institution will continue the mission and vision laid out by Dr. Stanton.”

A key part of that mission — and the creation of the medical school — was to address the acute shortage of doctors in New Jersey.

According to Hackensack Meridian, all 18 graduates from 2021 were placed in residencies in the Hackensack Meridian Health network.

Boscamp's appointment lasts until Sept. 30. At that time, Garrett and the board of governors will determine if a national search is needed for a new dean, Hackensack Meridian officials said.

Matt Fagan is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: fagan@northjersey.com

Twitter: @fagan_nj

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine names interim dean