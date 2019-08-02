Waking Up To Pee In The Middle Of The Night? This Is For You.

If you are peeing more than once during the night, it might be because of one of these reasons. (Photo: CandO_Designs via Getty Images)

If your bladder acts as a middle-of-the-night alarm clock, you might be curious whether it’s a cause for concern.

Turns out you’re in good company if you’re wondering. “Is it normal to pee in the middle of the night?” is one of the most common questions that Marcelino Rivera, a urologist with Indiana University Health, said he gets asked in his practice.

In general, if you are waking up to pee once during the night, it’s likely that is normal for you, Rivera said. The kidneys’ main function is to filter out toxins from the bloodstream and concentrate those toxins into urine. According to Rivera, this is done continuously ― “during the day we are typically [going] every two to four hours depending on hydration status and fluid consumption” ― but at night, the body releases hormones to concentrate the urine more than during the daytime. Hence why we don’t typically wake up as much at night to urinate.

But if you are peeing more than once during the night or running to the bathroom is disrupting your sleep, you might need to examine other areas of your waking life.

Here are a few of the most common reasons you may be getting up to pee, whether they’re considered normal and expert advice on what to do about them.

You’re drinking too much H2O, especially close to bedtime

This is pretty obvious: What goes in must come out. If you are drinking several glasses of fluid, you are properly hydrated and have properly functioning kidneys, you will likely wake up to go at night.

“If your nighttime peeing is due to fluid consumption, stopping two to three hours prior to going to bed will reduce waking up at night,” Rivera said.

It could be your medication

Some prescriptions may cause an increase in nightly bathroom visits, explained Rivera. These may include pills like high blood pressure drugs, some alpha blockers, muscle relaxers and sedatives.

You’ve had some alcohol or caffeine

Alcohol and caffeinated beverages are diuretics, which means that drinking them causes your body to produce more urine. “Consuming alcohol or caffeinated beverages in excess can lead to nighttime waking and needing to urinate,” said Clare Morrison, a general practitioner and medical adviser at MedExpress.

You’re dealing with a sleep disorder

If you’re peeing multiple times a night, you might have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that causes you to involuntarily stop breathing while you are sleeping. In fact, 84% of patients with sleep apnea have reported frequent nighttime urination.

According to Emily Clionsky, a clinician and researcher with Clionsky Neuro Systems in Springfield, Massachusetts, this can occur in people of all ages and genders. She added that you also don’t have to be overweight or snore while sleeping to have OSA.

Additional symptoms include waking up with a sore or dry throat, restless sleep, loud snoring, morning headaches or mood changes. OSA can be treated through the use of nighttime breathing masks, upper airway stimulation therapy, surgical procedures and oral appliances.

You’re pregnant

